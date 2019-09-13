Share This Story!
The planned removal of the Lee statue prompted a white nationalist rally in 2017 in which counter protester Heather Heyer was killed
The Daily Progress
Published 10:25 p.m. ET Sept. 13, 2019
Charlottesville, Va. – A Virginia judge has blocked the city of Charlottesville’s effort to remove Confederate statues.
The Daily Progress reports the three-day civil trial that ended Friday included a judge’s ruling preventing the removal of statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.
Residents had sued Charlottesville, citing a state law that protects war memorials. The city said that law violated the U.S. Constitution because the statues send a racist message.
Circuit Court Judge Richard Moore ruled Wednesday that the law’s intent was historic preservation not discrimination. He issued a permanent injunction preventing the removal.
Moore said Friday he’ll award the plaintiff’s attorneys’ fees but will weigh arguments before determining the amount.
