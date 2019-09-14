Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
California Highway Patrol captures flightless fugitive emu
The bird was apprehended following a brief pursuit by California Highway Patrol officer
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
California Highway Patrol captures flightless fugitive emu
Associated Press
Published 2:22 p.m. ET Sept. 14, 2019
Fresno, Calif. – California authorities have captured an emu after the flightless fugitive led officers down a highway.
The Fresno Bee reported Friday that the bird was apprehended following a brief pursuit by California Highway Patrol officers.
Authorities say officers responded to a report that an ostrich was wandering along the right-hand shoulder of U.S. Highway 99 northwest of Fresno.
Authorities say Madera County Animal Services took the bird into custody uninjured.
Officers say they do not know whether the emu escaped a nearby farm or a moving vehicle.
Animal experts say the flightless native Australian birds can sprint at up to 30 mph (48 kph) and trot quickly for longer distances.
Emus are the second-largest birds in the world behind the ostrich.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/09/14/emu-highway-pursuit/40147977/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.