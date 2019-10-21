Dallas – The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Dallas on Sunday night, causing structural damage and knocking out electricity to thousands.

This Oct. 20, 2019 image made from video by Twitter user @AthenaRising shows the tornado in Rockwall, TX. (Photo: @AthenaRising, AP)

Meteorologist Jason Godwin said radar confirmed the twister hit the ground near Love Field Airport and moved northeast through the city. Local media outlets reported several homes and businesses were damaged, power lines downed and tree limbs were scattered across roadways.

More than 75,000 electric customers were without power, according to Oncor’s online outage map.

Godwin said the size and severity of the tornado won’t be known until crews arrive to survey the damage.

In this Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 photo, Henry Ramirez, a member of Primera Iglesia Dallas, is consoled by his mother Maribel Morales as they survey severe damage to the church, where Ramirez plays drums and Morales attends, after a tornado tore through North Dallas. (Photo: Jeffrey McWhorter, AP)

The storm happened as multiple severe thunderstorm watches and warnings covered portions of four counties, including Dallas County, and more stormy weather was expected in the area during the overnight hours.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Dallas police said officers in one part of the city were going door-to-door to check on residents.

WFAA reported that a convenience store collapsed in the storm, but the clerk told the station that everyone who was inside made it out safely.

