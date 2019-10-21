Edgewater, Fla. – Police in Florida removed three children and 245 animals from a home after a wellness check.

An Edgewater police statement says it was “immediately evident neither the children, nor the animals were being cared for properly.”

This Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 photo made available by the Edgewater Police Department shows the interior of a home in Edgewater, Fla., where police found three children living with three adults and animals of various species in deplorable conditions. (Photo: AP)

Officers said the 8-, 9-, and 10-year-old children were living with three adults amid rotting food, animal feces and urine.

Investigators counted 95 mice, 60 rats, 23 baby rats, 14 birds, 12 rabbits, 10 flying opossums, nine guinea pigs, seven bearded dragons, four dogs, four hamsters, two cats, two geckos, a tortoise and a hedgehog. Another guinea pig was dead.

In this Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 photo made available by the Edgewater Police Department, Fla., a small dog living with a family and over 200 other animals lies on the floor of the home in Edgewater, Fla. (Photo: AP)

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports the adults will be charged with three counts of child abuse and 66 counts of animal cruelty. The children were placed with relatives.

