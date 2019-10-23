Sumter, S.C. – A South Carolina police chief says 400 people searched through 4 million pounds of trash to find the body of a 5-year-old girl in a landfill, months after a man admitted to killing her and her mother.

Nevaeh Adams (Photo: Youtube)

Sumter police Chief Russell Roark told reporters that DNA from the remains found Friday has been matched to Nevaeh Adams.

Authorities found 29-year-old Sharee Bradley stabbed to death on Aug. 5. The chief says she had three children; the 12-year-old and 3-year-old were found safe, but Nevaeh had disappeared.

Witnesses reported seeing someone flee the scene. Police charged 28-year-old Daunte Johnson with murder. They say he confessed to killing Bradley and Nevaeh and tossing the girl’s body in a dumpster.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/10/23/missing-five-year-old-abducted-south-carolina-girl-body-found-landfill/40383271/