Sinkhole opens, swallows part of Pittsburgh city bus during rush hour
The Port Authority of Allegheny County says the only passenger was treated Monday morning for a minor injury
Associated Press
Published 10:15 a.m. ET Oct. 28, 2019 | Updated 1:05 p.m. ET Oct. 28, 2019
Pittsburgh – The front of a city bus is up in the air after a sinkhole opened under it during rush hour in downtown Pittsburgh.
The Port Authority of Allegheny County says the only passenger was treated Monday morning for a minor injury.
The agency tweeted that the bus was at a red light when the street gave way and the rear half plunged into the hole.
A photo shows the front of the bus pitched into the air and the front wheels of a car that was behind it dangling over the sinkhole’s edge.
Officials are waiting for a tow truck to remove the bus.
