Newark, N.J. – Transportation Security Administration agents at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty Airport uncovered a more decorative than deadly item when they checked a passenger’s carry-on.

Agents on Tuesday thought there was a gun in the bag when they put it through the X-ray machine. However, a closer inspection revealed a gun-shaped toilet paper roller. The realistic replica gun was designed to spin paper instead of bullets.

This photo provided by Transportation Security Administration shows a gun-shaped toilet paper holder that was confiscated at checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 in Newark, N.J. (Photo: AP)

Travelers are not permitted to bring real or replica firearms through security checkpoints.

TSA says it gave the man the option to place it in a checked bag, hand it off to a companion or surrender it. He decided to give it to TSA.

