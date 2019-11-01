Share This Story!
DHS official Wolf named acting head of Homeland Security
President Trump has named Chad Wolf to be the next acting head of Homeland Security, the fifth person in the job for this administration
Jill Colvin and Colleen Long, Associated Press
Published 9:12 p.m. ET Nov. 1, 2019
Washington – President Donald Trump has named Chad Wolf to be the next acting head of Homeland Security, the fifth person in the job for this administration.
Trump made the announcement Friday outside the White House, ending weeks of speculation over who would head up the department after Kevin McAleenan resigned in October.
Wolf was chief of staff to former DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.
He has been involved with the 240,000-person department, which also manages disaster relief and election security, off and on since its creation following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
It’s not clear whether Wolf will be nominated for the job permanently. Trump and others pushed for a fervent supporter of his policies to lead the department, but nomination rules made it difficult.
