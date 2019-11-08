Columbus, Ohio – The latest federal lawsuit against Ohio State over two decades of alleged sexual abuse by a now-deceased team doctor means nearly 300 men are listed plaintiffs in the matter.
Forty-three plaintiffs filed a new case Thursday, including a wrestler alleging Richard Strauss raped him and two men alleging they were sexually abused in exams while visiting campus at age 14 or 15. One says Strauss threatened him with a scalpel.
Two men say Strauss touched them inappropriately when they were wrestling referees in the 1990s. Another says he saw Strauss fondle a player from an opposing team who came in with a toe infection.
Ohio State has apologized for not stopping Strauss despite receiving complaints, but argues such legal claims are time-barred by law. The related lawsuits are in mediation.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/11/08/new-suit-claims-ohio-state-doc-raped-wrestler-abused-minors/40570369/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.