President Donald Trump said Friday he wants to raise the legal age for vaping as the industry comes under fire for targeting youth and questions emerge over the health impacts of e-cigarettes.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. and then on to Georgia to meet with supporters. (Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP)

Trump, speaking to reporters as he left the White House, said the U.S. would announce a plan next week that would likely raise the legal age to 21 years old. He added that the administration is also looking at limiting various flavors the industry offers, some of which have targeted young users.

"We’re going to be raising the age," Trump said.

