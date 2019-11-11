Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Transit system apologizes to black rider cuffed for eating
A San Francisco Bay Area commuter train system is apologizing to a black rider who was detained and cited for eating a sandwich on a train platform
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Transit system apologizes to black rider cuffed for eating
Janie Har, Associated Press
Published 3:54 p.m. ET Nov. 11, 2019 | Updated 3:56 p.m. ET Nov. 11, 2019
San Francisco – The head of a San Francisco Bay Area commuter train system is apologizing to a black rider who was detained and cited by police for eating a breakfast sandwich on a train platform.
Bay Area Rapid Transit general manager Bob Powers said in a statement Monday that he’s disappointed by the Nov. 4 encounter that led to rider Steve Foster being taken away in handcuffs.
In a 15-minute video taken by Foster’s girlfriend, a BART officer tells Foster that eating isn’t allowed in paid areas of the transit system.
Warning: Video contains explicit language. Watch the video here.
The unnamed officer is seen holding on to Foster’s backpack because Foster won’t give his name to police. The officer tells Foster he isn’t free to leave until he cooperates.
BART doesn’t allow food in paid areas. Officials say they’re investigating.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/11/11/transit-system-apologizes-black-rider-cuffed-eating/40588285/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.