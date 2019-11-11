President Donald Trump said he’s planning to meet with representatives of the vaping industry, along with medical professionals, as the White House considers new limits on the sale of e-cigarettes.

Trump called the issue a “dilemma” in a tweet on Monday. “Children’s health & safety, together with jobs, will be a focus!” Trump wrote.

Trump has said he’s planning to raise the age limit for vaping products to 21 or so. The White House is also considering banning some flavors of e-cigarettes that are likely to be used by children.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for further details on the meeting.

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said last week that the Department of Health and Human Services had jurisdiction over e-cigarettes, but not vape shops – a signal that those stores may escape any new restrictions.

Speaking at the White House on Wednesday, Conway drew a line between two groups of flavors – tobacco and menthol on one side, and mint, fruit and all other flavors on the other. The latter group appeals to kids and the White House must address use by minors, she said.

