Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Connecticut college student due in court on charge of making racial slur
A UConn student is facing a judge for the first time since being charged with making a racial slur outside a campus apartment complex
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Connecticut college student due in court on charge of making racial slur
The Associated Press
Published 10:31 a.m. ET Nov. 13, 2019
Rockville, Conn. – A University of Connecticut student is facing a judge for the first time since being charged with making a racial slur outside a campus apartment complex.
Jarred Karal, of Plainville, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Rockville Superior Court.
He and another student, Ryan Mucaj (moo-CHYE’), of Granby, are charged with ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality or race.
Police say the two 21-year-old men said the racial slur several times in an apartment complex parking lot on Oct. 11.
The slur was recorded on video by a black student and led to protests at the school. Karal and Mucaj are white.
Karal’s lawyer, T.R. Paulding Jr., declined to comment.
Mucaj is due in court Dec. 19. His lawyer declined to comment.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/11/13/connecticut-college-student-due-court-charge-making-racial-slur/40598743/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.