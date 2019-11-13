Columbus, Ohio – Attorneys for porn star Stormy Daniels are challenging a request by President Donald Trump’s lawyers to stake claim to a settlement between Daniels and Ohio’s capital city.

In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels attends the opening of the adult entertainment fair "Venus," in Berlin. In a filing on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, attorneys for President Donald Trump notified the court overseeing a settlement between the city of Columbus, Ohio, and porn actress Stormy Daniels of money owed to him by Daniels. (Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP, File)

A federal judge last year said Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, must pay Trump nearly $293,000 for his attorneys’ fees and another $1,000 in sanctions after her defamation suit against him was dismissed.

Earlier this year, the city of Columbus reached a $450,000 settlement with Daniels over the porn actress’ arrest at a strip club in 2018. Trump’s lawyers noted in a filing to the court involved in the Columbus judgment last week that Clifford owes him $293,052.

Daniels’ attorneys said in a Wednesday filing that Clifford has an active appeal in her defamation suit and Trump’s request should be deemed “null and void.”

