Police: Oklahoma double-murder suicide in Walmart parking lot was domestic-related
Associated Press
Published 12:10 p.m. ET Nov. 19, 2019 | Updated 12:18 p.m. ET Nov. 19, 2019
Duncan, Oklahoma – Police say a man confronted his ex-girlfriend and another man in an Oklahoma Walmart parking lot, shot and killed them both through the windshield of a car then turned the gun on himself as horrified onlookers ran for cover.
Duncan police identified the shooter in Monday’s attack as 43-year-old Wbiliado Varela, Jr. Also killed were 31-year-old Rebecca Vescio Varela and 39-year-old Aubrey Perkins.
Detective John Byers described the double-murder suicide as the result of a domestic dispute. He says the two victims had exited the Walmart and got into a vehicle when Wbiliado Valera approached and fired multiple rounds from a 9 mm, semi-automatic pistol.
Byers says all three were dead when police arrived on the scene shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday.
