Washington – The U.S. Capitol and its office buildings were briefly evacuated Tuesday amid concerns about a small aircraft that violated restricted airspace in the area.

The evacuations were ordered as a precaution and lasted about half an hour.

Barricades are raised on East Capitol Street as the U.S. Capitol and its office buildings were briefly evacuated amid concerns about a small aircraft in the area, in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP)

The U.S. Secret Service said personnel at the White House were told to remain in place. That precaution was later lifted as well.

Capitol Police sent a notification of a potential threat shortly after 8:30 a.m., and the evacuations were ordered. People were allowed back in after about 30 minutes.

