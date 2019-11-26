Anahuac, Texas – The son-in-law of a woman killed by feral hogs outside the rural Texas home where she worked as a caretaker says she was an amazing woman who had worked for decades helping people.

Tony Sandles Jr. said Tuesday that his 59-year-old mother-in-law, Christine Rollins, was like family to the people she cared for. He said she’d been a caretaker for about 40 years.

Authorities say Rollins was killed by hogs in a rare attack early Sunday in the small town of Anahuac, located more than 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of Houston.

They say that when Rollins didn’t arrive at her usual time, the 84-year-old woman she cared for found Rollins in the yard between her vehicle and the front door.

