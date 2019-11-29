Port Clinton, Ohio – Officials in northern Ohio say at least 10 animals were killed in a barn fire at a wildlife park.

The blaze began Thursday about 6:15 p.m. at a barn at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton, located on Lake Erie between Toledo and Cleveland.

An aerial photo shows the barn that caught fire at African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton, Friday, November 29, 2019. At least 10 animals were killed in the barn fire. (Photo: Andy Morrison, AP)

Fire officials said three bongos, three giraffes, three red river hogs and a springbok housed in the barn were thought to be dead. Springboks and Bongos are types of antelope.

The Toledo Blade reports officials captured a loose zebra and a giraffe that escaped.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.

No humans were injured in the fire.

African Safari Wildlife Park officials posted on Facebook that they were “devastated by the loss of animals.”

The park is a drive-thru wildlife park, in which visitors can watch and feed animals on the 100-acre property.

A sign directs traffic to the African Safari Wildlife Park on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, where officials say at least 10 animals were killed Thursday in a barn fire at the wildlife park in Port Clinton, Ohio. (Photo: David Richard, AP)

