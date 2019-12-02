Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
U.S. Supreme Court justices weighed tossing out a New York City firearms case, a move that would dash the hopes of gun-rights advocates seeking an expansion of Second Amendment protections.
The justices spent most of an hour-long argument in Washington debating whether to issue a ruling even though New York City has scrapped the handgun-transportation restrictions at the center of the fight. Gun-rights advocates, backed by President Donald Trump, are urging the justices to bolster the Second Amendment.
The court hadn’t heard arguments in a Second Amendment case in almost a decade.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/12/02/supreme-court-justices-debate-tossing-gun-rights-case/40742725/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments