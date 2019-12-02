U.S. Supreme Court justices weighed tossing out a New York City firearms case, a move that would dash the hopes of gun-rights advocates seeking an expansion of Second Amendment protections.

Activists gather outside the Supreme Court before the justices hear arguments in a case brought by gun owners in New York City, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Advocates of gun control worry that the court's conservative majority could use the case to call into question restrictions across the country. (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP)

The justices spent most of an hour-long argument in Washington debating whether to issue a ruling even though New York City has scrapped the handgun-transportation restrictions at the center of the fight. Gun-rights advocates, backed by President Donald Trump, are urging the justices to bolster the Second Amendment.

The court hadn’t heard arguments in a Second Amendment case in almost a decade.

