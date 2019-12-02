LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

U.S. Supreme Court justices weighed tossing out a New York City firearms case, a move that would dash the hopes of gun-rights advocates seeking an expansion of Second Amendment protections.

The justices spent most of an hour-long argument in Washington debating whether to issue a ruling even though New York City has scrapped the handgun-transportation restrictions at the center of the fight. Gun-rights advocates, backed by President Donald Trump, are urging the justices to bolster the Second Amendment.

The court hadn’t heard arguments in a Second Amendment case in almost a decade.

