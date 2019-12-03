Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Boston – The snowstorm that never seems to end rocked coastal New England at the height of the morning commute, prompting schools to close and causing air travel havoc.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Tuesday for coastal areas of Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine and a winter weather advisory for southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
The wintry weather that moved into New England on Sunday night has already dropped more than two feet of snow in some areas of central Massachusetts, and 16 inches in Somers, Connecticut.
The Boston area only had about four inches of snow, but the weather made for a messy commute.
In New Jersey, Jersey Central Power and Light is reporting 36,552 homes and businesses are without electricity Tuesday.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2019/12/03/wintry-weather-lingers-coastal-new-england/40747753/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments