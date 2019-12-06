A U.S. Supreme Court justice temporarily blocked subpoenas that would force Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp. to turn over years of President Donald Trump’s financial documents to two House committees.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg put the subpoenas on hold until Dec. 13. The justices are already scheduled to discuss at a private conference that day whether to take up a separate challenge by Trump to a subpoena by a New York prosecutor for his tax returns.

The request Ginsburg acted on Friday stems from a Dec. 3 federal appeals court decision that largely rejected Trump’s contentions that lawmakers were exceeding their authority and intruding on his privacy by sending subpoenas to the banks.

The case is Trump v. Deutsche Bank, 19A640.

