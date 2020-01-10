Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
US warship faces aggressive moves by Russia ship in Mideast
Lolita C. Baldor, Associated Press
Published 12:36 p.m. ET Jan. 10, 2020 | Updated 12:41 p.m. ET Jan. 10, 2020
Washington – An American warship was “aggressively approached” by a Russian Navy ship in the North Arabian Sea, the U.S. Navy said Friday.
Navy Cmdr. Josh Frey, spokesman for U.S. 5th Fleet, said that the USS Farragut was conducting routine operations Thursday and sounded five short blasts to warn the Russian ship of a possible collision. He said the USS Farragut, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, asked the Russian ship to change course and the ship initially refused but ultimately moved away.
Even though the Russian ship moved away, Frey said the delay in shifting course “increased the risk of collision.”
