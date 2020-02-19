Washington – President Donald Trump is expected to name Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, as acting director of national intelligence.

That’s according to two administration officials with knowledge of the matter. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday to discuss personnel decisions.

Grenell was born in Muskegon and graduated from Jenison High School in Ottawa County in 1984.

In this photo taken Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue, Ambassador Richard Grenell listens Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during a press conference. (Photo: Darko Vojinovic, AP)

The U.S. Senate voted 56-42 in April 2018 to approve Grenell’s nomination to be the U.S. ambassador to Germany after months of being stalled. Michigan’s Democratic Sens. Debbie Stabenow of Lansing and Gary Peters of Bloomfield Township voted to reject the nomination.

He is Trump’s first openly gay appointee.

Grenell previously served as spokesman for the United Nations during the George W. Bush administration from 2001 to 2008, serving under four U.S. ambassadors: John Negroponte, John Danforth, John Bolton and Zalmay Khalilzad.

Trump has tapped other Michigan allies to represent his administration, including former U.S. Rep. Pete Hoekstra, who is serving as U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands.

The Detroit News staff writer Melissa Burke contributed to this story.

