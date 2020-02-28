Tuscaloosa, Ala. – An Alabama man arrested for slashing a towering protest balloon depicting President Donald Trump as a baby was ordered to attend counseling and complete community service for a chance at getting the charges dismissed.

This undated photo provided by the Tuscaloosa Police Department shows Hoyt Hutchinson. (Photo: AP)

If Hoyt Hutchinson, 32, finishes the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s diversion program without any other infractions, the case and charges against him could be removed from his record, WIAT-TV reported on Thursday. Hutchinson will also be required to pay $3,500 to the group that rents out the inflatable for the damages, the news outlet said.

Hutchinson is accused of deflating the diaper-clad “Baby Trump” during a University of Alabama football game the President attended in November. The 20-foot-tall (6-meter-tall) inflatable, commonly used as a protest symbol, was set up in a nearby park.

Hutchinson told a radio show about a week later that he yelled at the protesters when he first spotted the balloon, but later bought a University of Alabama shirt to blend into the crowd, got close to the balloon and sliced an 8-foot-long (2.4-meter-long) gash in it while pretending to take a picture. Hutchinson described his actions as a matter of “good versus evil.”

Hutchinson was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, Tuscaloosa police have said.

In this Nov. 9, 2019 file photo, a responding officer and an unidentified man stands by a Baby Trump balloon that was deflated as people were protesting President Donald Trump's visit to an NCAA college football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Photo: Stephanie Taylor, AP, File)

