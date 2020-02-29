Milwaukee – A public vigil will be held to remember the victims of the mass shooting a Milwaukee brewery.

The vigil is scheduled to begin 6 p.m. Sunday at Milwaukee City Hall. Leaders from advocacy, community, faith and labor organizations will join government officials at the event.

The Molson Coors facility is seen Thursday Feb. 27, 2020, in Milwaukee. An employee at the historic Molson Coors facility shot and killed five co-workers Wednesday afternoon and then turned the gun on himself. (Photo: Morry Gash, AP)

Milwaukee police have said 51-year-old Anthony Ferrill, an employee at Molson Coors Brewing Co., shot and killed five co-workers Wednesday before killing himself.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett will be among the speakers honoring the lives of the victims.

