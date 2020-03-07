The White House said there’s no indication President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence were “in close proximity” to a person who attended a Conservative Political Action Committee conference and has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

President Donald Trump speaks during Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2020, at the National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (Photo: Jose Luis Magana, AP)

Trump and Pence addressed the Feb. 26-29 conference on different days. The person, who tested positive on Saturday, had no interaction with either of them and didn’t attend events in the main hall, the American Conservative Union said in a statement.

“The Trump Administration is aware of the situation, and we will continue regular communication with all appropriate government officials,” according to the ACU, which organizes the annual conference. The person was exposed to the virus before the conference, the group said.

Trump’s physician and the U.S. Secret Service are working “to ensure every precaution is taken to keep the first family and the entire White House complex safe and healthy,” White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

