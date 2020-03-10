Seattle — Mark Jordan works his way down a muddy slope, cutting through ferns and a small stream. The Seattle University professor and a pair of students slowly approach a trail camera they’ve set up to record wildlife.

Jordan and his team aren’t in the backcountry. They’re in Westcrest Park, in an urban Seattle neighborhood near a state highway, surrounded by restaurants, businesses and schools. Their work is part of the Urban Carnivore Project, which tracks wildlife in the Seattle area to help residents and local leaders understand their animal neighbors.

The project — which includes an interactive map with citizen-recorded encounters — has turned up coyote sightings in nearly every neighborhood, along with reports of bobcats, mountain lions and bears.

In this Wednesday, Feb 26, 2020, photo, Nadia Soto, 5, flushed some geese from the lawn of a park in Walla Walla, Wash. (Photo: Greg Lehman, AP)

“These species are present among us,” Jordan said. “Treating every non-human living organism in the city like a nuisance — you’re fighting an uphill battle. It does not behoove you to try to eradicate all the animals in the city. You’ll never win. You need to find better ways to coexist with them.”

Most research on urban wildlife has taken place only in the past 15 years or so, but scientists nationwide generally agree that more animals are moving into urban and suburban areas. “Generalist” species such as deer, coyotes and raccoons, which thrive in many different conditions, have found cities especially welcoming. Many have been forced out of their natural habitat by development, and an abundance of food and lack of predators make cities a good home.

Social media users have been captivated by recently posted videos of a coyote and a badger crossing under a road together and a black bear wandering through a Southern California neighborhood. Liza Lehrer, chairwoman of the Urban Wildlife Working Group and assistant director of the Lincoln Park Zoo’s Urban Wildlife Institute in Chicago, said coyotes, flying squirrels, mink and beavers all live in the Windy City.

“We’re seeing more animals moving to the urban core,” she said.

Seattle is among many cities taking a closer look at their animal residents to help them thrive peacefully alongside humans. Officials want to increase green space, cultivate more plants that pollinators depend on and educate residents about living alongside wild animals.

But difficulties remain, such as reducing deer-car collisions, dealing with nuisance animals that become aggressive and quelling urbanites’ fears about animals like coyotes and mountain lions.

“Animals are just savvy, and they’re starting to adapt because development is pushing them into cities,” said Travis Gallo, who teaches urban ecology at George Mason University.

As the country grows increasingly urbanized, with nearly 90% of the U.S. population projected to live in urban areas by 2050, scientists say that making sure animals and humans can coexist in cities will grow increasingly important.

