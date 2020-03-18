Harvey Weinstein has been assigned to a maximum-security prison in upstate New York to begin serving his 23-year sentence for sexual assault.

The 67-year-old movie producer won’t be eligible for parole until Nov. 9, 2039.

In this courtroom sketch a court officer wheels Harvey Weinstein out of a Manhattan courtroom after his sentencing Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in New York. (Photo: Elizabeth Williams, AP)

Weinstein was assigned to the Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, N.Y., just east of Buffalo. Wende, with more than 950 inmates, has housed some notorious prisoners, including “Preppie Killer” Robert Chambers, who strangled 18-year-old Jennifer Levin in New York City’s Central Park in 1986, and Mark David Chapman, convicted of murdering Beatle John Lennon outside Manhattan’s Dakota apartment building.

Wende has also housed Jimmy “The Gent” Burke, an alleged Mafia associate believed to be the mastermind of the 1978 Lufthansa heist, then the largest cash robbery in American history.

Weinstein was convicted last month of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape.

His lawyer Arthur Aidala didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment on his client’s prison assignment.

Weinstein won’t be far from his alma mater. He attended the State University of New York at Buffalo before launching a business with his brother Robert producing rock concerts.

