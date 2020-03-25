Washington – U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah says he has tested negative for the coronavirus.

Romney posted on Twitter, “Thankfully I’ve tested negative for COVID-19.”

Romney says guidance from his physician is consistent with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and requires him to remain in quarantine. He says the test “does not rule out the onset of symptoms during the 14-day period.”

Thankfully I’ve tested negative for COVID-19. Nevertheless, guidance from my physician, consistent with the CDC guidelines, requires me to remain in quarantine as the test does not rule out the onset of symptoms during the 14-day period. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 24, 2020

Romney, who grew up in Bloomfield Hills and is the son of late former Michigan governor George Romney, was the 2012 Republican presidential nominee. He was the only Senate Republican to vote against President Donald Trump at Trump’s Senate impeachment trial.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2020/03/25/coronavirus-outbreak-mitt-romney-utah/111462858/