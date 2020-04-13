Seventy coronavirus vaccines are in development, with three being tested in human trials, the World Health Organization said. The outbreak has stabilized across the U.S., according to the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Parts of the U.S. may be ready to ease emergency measures in May, said Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised doctors for saving his life during his week-long hospitalization for Covid-19 treatment.

Futures on the three main U.S. equity indexes all dropped, while stocks fell in Asia’s main financial centers. Markets across Europe were closed for the Easter holiday.

A health department employee in protective clothing measures the body temperature of around 160 Romanian seasonal workers after landing at Hahn Airport in Hahn, Germany, Monday, April 13, 2020. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was long unclear whether workers from Eastern Europe would be allowed to enter the country in time. (Photo: Thomas Frey, AP)

Coronavirus has stabilized across the U.S. and is expected to show declines in days ahead, CDC Director Robert Redfield told Fox News. The U.S. will reopen slowly and in a prudent way, he said, without providing a timeline.

“We are nearing the peak right now,” Redfield said in another interview, with NBC. “I think sometime, hopefully this week, we will be able to say – you’ll know when you’re at the peak when the next day is actually less than the day before.”

In Germany, the National Academy of Sciences recommends that primary schools and lower secondary education should be gradually reopened as soon as possible. If new infections stabilize and hygiene measures are followed strictly, the lockdown can be gradually eased, the scientific adviser to the German government said.

Coronavirus cases in Germany registered their smallest increase this month on Monday, a sign the infection curve in Europe’s largest economy may be flattening.

Confirmed cases in the Netherlands rose by 4% to 26,551, below the seven-day average. The RIVM National Institute for Public Health and the Environment recorded 86 new fatalities, the lowest daily increase since March 26. The Netherlands now has 2,823 confirmed deaths. Hospital admissions rose a stable 2%.

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the central bank has the tools needed to keep the U.S. out of a deflationary trap, even as the coronavirus deals a severe hit to the economy. “Demand is impacted very adversely, we’re trying to offset that with our policy. I don’t believe it’s deflationary,” Clarida said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “I think we have the tools to keep the U.S. economy out of deflation and to support the economy through this challenging period.”

Spain reported the smallest number of new coronavirus infections since March 20 on Monday and saw the daily death toll decrease. Over the past 24 hours, there were 3,477 new cases detected, bringing the total number to 169,496, the health ministry said. The country saw 517 more people die from Covid-19, bringing the total to 17,489.

Confirmed infections rose by 2,558, Russian consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said. The death toll reached 148, with 18 cases overnight.

WHO says 70 vaccines are in development. The furthest along in the clinical process is an experimental vaccine developed by Hong Kong-listed CanSino Biologics Inc. and the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, which is in phase two. The other two being tested in humans are treatments developed separately by U.S. drugmakers Moderna Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., according to a WHO document.

