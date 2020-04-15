Chicago — Portions of a Chicago expressway left icy by a wintry blast that brought overnight snowfall led to a pileup involving of dozens of vehicles early Wednesday, sending 14 people to hospitals, officials said.

About 50 vehicles were involved in the 5 a.m. pileup along the Kennedy Expressway, the Chicago Fire Department said. The crash prompted Illinois State Police to close all of the expressway's southbound lanes near Chicago's North Avenue, and multiple northbound lanes were also closed.

Chicago fire officials said 14 people were transported to area hospitals and 32 others were evaluated at the scene.

The National Weather Service said light snow had produced accumulations of less than a half-inch overnight as temperatures fell below freezing and state police were urging people to stay off local roadways.

Wednesday-Thursday, April 15-16, 2020 (Photo: National Weather Service)

Snow fell across the region Wednesday morning as the Chicago area, northeast and north central Illinois and parts of northwest Indiana were under a winter weather advisory. It came as the weather service reported colder than usual temperatures across much of the central and eastern United States.

Cold conditions linger throughout Michigan, with a chance of rain/snow mix in southeast and southwest Michigan through Friday; warmer weather is likely for weekend, the National Weather Service says.

Well winter continues this Wednesday! If you have to drive, be careful please. Even with less people on the roads we are still seeing rear end crashes, distracted driving and speeding in construction zones. Still way too many preventable crashes out there. Stay Home Stay Safe. pic.twitter.com/VuSw1t0R6a — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) April 15, 2020

Wednesday morning, there were reports of slippery conditions for drivers on some Michigan roadways. Temperatures across lower Michigan are expected to remain in the 30s and 40s through Friday, according to the weather service, and a mix of rain and snow is forecast for Friday morning.

The weekend, however, will turn warmer with more sunshine. For much of southern lower Michigan, temperatures will be in the 50s, according to the weather service.

