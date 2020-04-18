House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress is “very close” to striking a bipartisan deal to replenish funds in the small-business loan program that ran out of money this week.

“We’re close. We have common ground,” Pelosi said in an interview with ABC’s “This Week” that will run in full on Sunday. “I think we’re very close to an agreement.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press)

House Republicans have scheduled an 8 p.m. conference call for Sunday to get an update from the their leaders on the status of negotiations on replenishing the tapped-out Paycheck Protection Program, according to multiple party officials.

Democratic members in the House hadn’t received any notice as of Saturday night on getting an update.

One Republican lawmaker familiar with the situation said there’s been no official whipping or vote counting on a possible deal. The call Sunday is being billed as catching members up on the status of talks, the lawmaker said.

House members on both sides of the aisle haven’t been told so far that they’ll be called to Washington next week to vote on any deal, if necessary.

One person in the Republican leadership ranks, though, said a vote could occur in the coming week.

