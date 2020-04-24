Fort Worth, Texas — A 9-month-old was thrown off a second-floor apartment balcony Thursday morning by a man during a disturbance, Mesquite police said.

The baby landed on top of a carport, preventing the child from suffering serious injuries.

The infant was taken to a local hospital by the Mesquite Fire Department. The baby was treated and released on Thursday.

Mesquite police identified the suspect as Andre Richardson, 40, who was arrested at the scene.

The baby’s mother and Richardson were neighbors at the apartment complex, police said.

He faces charges of injury to a child, assault with bodily injury and resisting arrest.

Mesquite police were dispatched at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday to a disturbance call at the Mission Fairways Apartment.

Police had received numerous calls about a man assaulting multiple people in the apartment complex. That man was later identified as Richardson.

