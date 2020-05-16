Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Investigators: Woman gave birth at work, left infant to drown
KTVO-TV
Published 7:54 p.m. ET May 16, 2020 | Updated 7:56 p.m. ET May 16, 2020
Milan, Mo. — A woman who gave birth in a bathroom at a Missouri meatpacking plant was charged with murder for allegedly leaving her newborn to drown in a toilet.
Makuya Kambamba, 28, of Kirksville, was jailed without bond after being charged Friday with first-degree murder and several other counts in the baby’s May 6 death. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.
Investigators said in court documents that Kambamba gave birth in a restroom at the Smithfield Foods plant in Milan, where she works, KTVO-TV reported. Court papers say she told officers that she saw the infant moving as he was face down in the toilet. Kambamba said didn’t check on the baby boy again until about 30 minutes later, when a Smithfield nurse entered the restroom.
An autopsy revealed evidence consistent with a drowning victim.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2020/05/16/investigators-woman-gave-birth-work-left-infant-drown/111788552/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments