A federal appeals court rejected claims that social media giants including Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc. conspired to suppress conservative views online.

Laura Loomer (Photo: YouTube)

The U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit by the nonprofit group Freedom Watch and right-wing YouTube personality Laura Loomer, who accused the companies of violating antitrust laws and the First Amendment.

The organization didn’t provide enough evidence of an antitrust violation and the companies aren’t state entities that can violate free speech rights, the court held.

