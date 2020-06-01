Detroit protests against police brutality continue Sunday, curfew imposed
Lena Harbali, of Dearborn, stands in front of a line of police officers with red paint on her hands at the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd.
Police officers launch tear gas canisters at protestors as they march down Michigan Avenue, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd.
Protestors yell in front of the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Police officers line up in front of protestors in front of the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd.
Detroit Police Commander Franklin Hayes tries to get protestors to disperse as they yell in front of the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Detroit police officers move up Third Street towards Michigan Avenue after tear gas was released to enforce curfew. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Police officers line up in front of protestors in front of the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd.
Protestors stand on the lawn of the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
People march through downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Detroit police officers move up Third Street after tear gas was released to enforce curfew. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Police officers launch tear gas canisters at protestors as they march down Michigan Avenue, Sunday.
A group of police officers in riot gear and armored vehicles march down Third Street towards the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd.
A man sits on the ground in the median of Third Street near the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters after being apprehended by Detroit police officers after tear gas was released to enforce curfew. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Police officers launch tear gas canisters at protestors near the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd.
Police officers launch tear gas canisters at protestors as they march down Michigan Avenue, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd.
Protestors run as police officers launch tear gas canisters on Michigan Avenue, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
Lena Harbali, of Dearborn, stands in front of a line of police officers with red paint on her hands at the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd.
Protestors yell in front of the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Police officers line up in front of protestors in front of the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters, in Detroit May 31, 2020 during a protest over the death of George Floyd.
Protesters move away from tear gas shortly after the curfew begins around 8 p.m. in downtown Detroit Sunday.
Police in riot gear try to disperse the crowd with tear gas shortly after the curfew begins around 8 p.m. in downtown Detroit Sunday.
Police in riot gear try to disperse the crowd with tear gas shortly after the curfew begins around 8 p.m. in downtown Detroit Sunday.
Detroit police officers move up Third Street towards Michigan Avenue after tear gas was released to enforce curfew. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)
Cops and protesters engage in a standoff outside the Detroit Public Safety headquarters as the curfew begins at 8 p.m. in downtown Detroit.
Jenna Stafford, 21, who lives in Corktown pleads with Detroit police officers, saying that we are all people. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Protesters listen to people speak on the lawn in front of the Detroit Public Safety headquarters about police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Protesters form a chain to resist as the curfew begins at 8 p.m. in downtown Detroit
Protesters listen to people speak on the lawn and raise their fists in front of the Detroit Public Safety headquarters about police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
After curfew has passed, protesters stand arm in arm at the Detroit Public Safety headquarters. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Detroit Police Commander Franklin Hayes marches with protestors through downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
People march down Griswold Street in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Organizer Tristan Taylor chants with the crowd while marching on Jefferson Ave in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Protesters march on Woodward Avenue against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Organizer Trystan Taylor chants with the crowd. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
The crowd chants while during their march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Lena Harbali, of Dearnborn, covered her hands in red paint to represent blood before the start of a march through downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Protesters march on Woodward Avenue against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
People march down Fort Street through downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
A protester holds a sign bearing the names of black men and women who died in police custody.
People march down Randolph Street in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
A man leads chants on a bullhorn while protesters march past the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
People march down Griswold Street in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Sequoya Barlow, right, hands out water to protesters while, from left, Cortez McCullum walks with his children, Cortez Jr., 5, Diamond, 4, and Ariana, 7, in pink. McCullem brought his children out to the protests Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Demonstrators march down Fort Street in Detroit Sunday in protest against police brutality while chanting Black Lives Matter slogans on Sunday afternoon, May 31, 2020.
Demonstrators march down Fort Street in Detroit Sunday in protest against police brutality while chanting Black Lives Matter slogans on Sunday afternoon.
Protesters march on Cass Avenue against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Demonstrators march down Fort Street in Detroit Sunday in protest against police brutality while chanting Black Lives Matter slogans on Sunday afternoon.
Demonstrators march down Fort Street in Detroit Sunday in protest against police brutality while chanting Black Lives Matter slogans on Sunday afternoon.
Demonstrators march down Fort Street in Detroit Sunday in protest against police brutality while chanting Black Lives Matter slogans on Sunday afternoon, May 31, 2020. (John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)
Tiahna Pantovich, 25, native of Washington DC but going to school in Ann Arbor holds a sign while protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
A woman hands out water to protesters marching against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Sofia Larkins of Rochester marches with a sign. Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Protesters march against police brutality in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Detroit police chief James Craig speaks at a press conference Sunday about the violent protesting in the city's downtown.
Detroit mayor Mike Duggan speaks at the press conference. Press conference talking about the protests and announcing curfew for the city from 8 p.m. til 5 a.m. in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Detroit mayor Mike Duggan and "Pastor Mo" Maurice Hardwick, right, elbow bump after the press conference. Press conference talking about the protests and announcing curfew for the city from 8 p.m. til 5 a.m. in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
"Pastor Mo" Maurice Hardwick from Live in Peace Movement speaks at the press conference. Press conference talking about the protests and announcing curfew for the city from 8 p.m. til 5 a.m. in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Detroit NAACP president Rev. Wendell Anthony speaks at the press conference. Press conference talking about the protests and announcing curfew for the city from 8 p.m. til 5 a.m. in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Dr. Darius from WJLB speaks at the press conference. Press conference talking about the protests and announcing curfew for the city from 8 p.m. til 5 a.m. in Detroit on May 31, 2020.
Poet Sierra Powdhar, of Ypsilanti, speaks during a protest at the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Organizer Tristan Taylor speaks during a protest at the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
People march down Third Street in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
Detroit Police Commander Franklin Hayes marches with protestors through downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
People march down Fort Street through downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
People march down Fort Street through downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
People march down Griswold Street in downtown Detroit, Sunday.
People march down Jefferson Avenue in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
People march down Randolph Street in downtown Detroit May 31, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd.
    Washington – With cities wounded by days of violent unrest, America headed into a new week with neighborhoods in shambles, urban streets on lockdown and shaken confidence about when leaders would find the answers to control the mayhem amid unrelenting raw emotion over police killings of black people.

    All of it smashed into a nation already bludgeoned by a death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surging past 100,000 and unemployment that soared to levels not seen since the Great Depression.

    Sunday capped a tumultuous weekend and month that saw city and state officials deploy thousands of National Guard soldiers, enact strict curfews and shut down mass transit systems. Even with those efforts, many demonstrations erupted into violence as protesters hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails at police in Philadelphia, set a fire near the White House and were hit with tear gas and pepper spray in Austin and other cities. Seven Boston police officers were hospitalized.

    In some cities, thieves smashed their way into stores and ran off with as much as they could carry, leaving shop owners, many of them just ramping up their business again after coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, to clean up their shattered storefronts.

    In others, police tried to calm tensions by kneeling in solidarity with demonstrators, while still maintaining a strong presence for security.

    The demonstrations were sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who pleaded for air as an officer pressed a knee into his neck. Floyd’s death in Minneapolis came after tensions had already flared after two white men were arrested in May for the February shooting death of black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, and the Louisville police shooting death of Breonna Taylor in her home in March.

    The scale of the coast-to-coast protests rivaled the historic demonstrations of the civil rights and Vietnam War eras.

    “They keep killing our people. I’m so sick and tired of it,” said Mahira Louis, 15, who was at a Boston protest with her mother Sunday, leading chants of “George Floyd, say his name.”

    Tensions rose Sunday outside the White House, the scene of three days of demonstrations, where police fired tear gas and stun grenades into a crowd of more than 1,000 chanting protesters across the street in Lafayette Park. The crowd ran, piling up road signs and plastic barriers to light a raging fire in a nearby street. Some pulled an American flag from a building and threw it into the blaze. A building in the park with bathrooms and a maintenance office went up in flames.

    Protesters, police clash in Grand Rapids Saturday night
    A police line forms against tear gas and fires in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday night, May 30, 2020, as mayhem ensues over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
    A dumpster and part of a building are set on fire as people riot in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday night.
    Liah Lavassuer, 28, of Muskegon pours milk on her face after getting pepper sprayed by police in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday night.
    Michigan State Police were called to assist as the riot escalated in downtown Grand Rapids.
    A rioter throws a stop sign near the police department in downtown Grand Rapids on May 30, 2020.
    A trash can is set on fire at the corner of Fulton and Division as the protest turns to rioting, Saturday night in Grand Rapids.
    Broken windows reflect a dumpster fire in downtown Grand Rapids on May 30, 2020.&nbsp;
    Rioters vandalized buildings in downtown Grand Rapids.
    Chief of Police Eric Payne stands outside the police department as protesters march in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday.
    Police officers use tear gas to disperse the crowd on Fulton Street in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday night.
    A woman yells at police as protesters march in Grand Rapids.
    Grand Rapids Deputy Police Chief David Kiddle keeps an eye on protesters.
    Protest organizers lead the march down Fulton Street in Grand Rapids.
    A protester yells in the face of a police officer in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday, May 30, 2020.
    Protest organizers lead the march down Fulton Street in Grand Rapids on Saturday
    Chosun Rhodes, a third-year student at Grand Rapids Community College from Georgia, raises his fist in solidarity as he marches down Fulton Street in Grand Rapids on Saturday.
    Branden Traylor, 18, of Grand Rapids yells at police officers in front of the police department in downtown Grand Rapids.
    A protester spray paints graffiti on the police department wall in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday.
    Protesters march during a peaceful protest seeking justice for George Floyd on Saturday, May 30, 2020 on Miller Road in Flint Township.
    Protestors kneel and raise their hands during the march in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday.
    Protestors confront police in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday.
    Murphy Ray Boisvenue, 43, of Muskegon marches down Fulton Street with an upside down American flag in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday.
    A smoke bomb is thrown at police in downtown Grand Rapids, MI on May 30, 2020 as people riot over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
    A Micchigan State Police Officer runs to take a position on Fulton Street in downtown Grand Rapids, Saturday night as things start to get out of hand.
    Protesters smashed a glass panel at Madcap Coffee in downtown Grand Rapids Saturday night. Hundreds of volunteers started cleaning up Sunday morning.
    Volunteers clean up broken glass in front of Madcap Coffee's Grand Rapids location. Hundreds of volunteers started cleaning up downtown Grand Rapids, Sunday morning, after protestors damaged property Saturday night.
    Trevor Corlett, owner of Madcap Coffee in Grand Rapids, surveys the damage to his cafe Sunday morning.
      The district’s entire National Guard – roughly 1,700 soldiers – was called in to help control the protests, according to two Defense Department officials who insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

      As the protests grew, President Donald Trump retweeted conservative commentator Buck Sexton who called for “overwhelming force” against violent demonstrators.

      Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, visited the site of protests in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, and talked to demonstrators. He also wrote a post on Medium expressing empathy for those despairing about Floyd’s killing.

      At least 4,400 people have been arrested over days of protests, according to a tally compiled by The Associated Press. Arrests ranged from stealing and blocking highways to breaking curfew.

      In Salt Lake City, an activist leader condemned the destruction of property but said broken buildings shouldn’t be mourned on the same level as black men like Floyd.

      “Maybe this country will get the memo that we are sick of police murdering unarmed black men,” said Lex Scott, founder of Black Lives Matter Utah. “Maybe the next time a white police officer decides to pull the trigger, he will picture cities burning.”

      Yet thousands still marched peacefully in Phoenix, Albuquerque and other cities, with some calling for an end to the fires, vandalism and theft, saying it weakened calls for justice and reform.

      In downtown Atlanta, authorities fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of demonstrators. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said t wo officers had been fired and three placed on desk duty after video showed police surrounding a car Saturday, and using stun guns on the man and woman inside.

      In Los Angeles, a police SUV accelerated into several protesters in a street, knocking two people to the ground. Nearby in Santa Monica, not far from a peaceful demonstration, groups broke into stores, walking out with boxes of shoes and folding chairs, among other items. A fire broke out at a restaurant across the street. Scores swarmed into nearby outlet stores in Long Beach. Some hauled armloads of clothing from a Forever 21 store away in garbage bags.

      In Minneapolis, the officer who pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck has been charged with murder, but protesters are demanding the other three officers at the scene be prosecuted. All four were fired.

      “We’re not done,” said Darnella Wade, an organizer for Black Lives Matter in neighboring St. Paul, where thousands gathered peacefully in front of the state Capitol. “They sent us the military, and we only asked them for arrests.”

      Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz brought in thousands of National Guard soldiers on Saturday to help quell violence that had damaged or destroyed hundreds of buildings in Minneapolis over days of protests. That appeared to help minimize unrest, but thousands marching on a closed freeway were shaken when a semitrailer rolled into their midst.

      Disgust over generations of racism in a country founded by slaveholders combined with a string of recent racially charged killings to stoke the anger. Adding to that was angst from lockdowns brought on by the pandemic, which has disproportionately hurt communities of color, not only in terms of infections but in job losses and economic stress.

      The droves of people congregating for demonstrations threatened to trigger new outbreaks, a fact overshadowed by the boiling tensions.

      In Indianapolis, two people were reported dead in bursts of downtown violence this weekend, adding to deaths reported in Detroit and Minneapolis.

      In tweets Sunday, Trump blamed anarchists and the media for fueling violence. Attorney General William Barr pointed a finger at “far left extremist” groups. Police chiefs and politicians accused outsiders of causing the problems.

      At the Minneapolis intersection where Floyd was killed, people gathered with brooms and flowers, saying it was important to protect what they called a “sacred space.”

      Among those in Minneapolis was Michael Brown Sr., the father of Michael Brown, whose killing by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, set off unrest in 2014.

      “I understand what this family is feeling. I understand what this community is feeling,” he said.

