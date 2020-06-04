Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Trump plans to steer clear of memorial services for George Floyd
Jennifer Jacobs and Josh Wingrove, Bloomberg
Published 5:26 p.m. ET June 4, 2020
President Donald Trump isn’t planning to attend the funeral for George Floyd, whose death in police custody in Minneapolis last week sparked a wave of protests across the U.S.
A memorial was held for Floyd in Minneapolis on Thursday and another is set for this weekend in North Carolina. His funeral is scheduled for Tuesday in Houston. For now, Trump is not planning to attend any of the events, two people familiar with the matter said.
Trump has condemned Floyd’s death and the four officers who were charged in the episode. But the president has also sought to crack down on the ensuing demonstrations for racial justice and protests against police brutality, some of which have turned violent.
The Floyd family’s lawyer has said that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden asked for and has been granted permission to attend the Houston funeral. Biden hasn’t confirmed he’ll go.
