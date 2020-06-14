Atlanta — Rayshard Brooks, the black man shot by Atlanta police outside a Wendy's in the city's Southside Friday night, suffered organ damage and blood loss from two gunshot wounds, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office determined Sunday after completing an autopsy.

"His cause of death: gunshot wounds of the back," an investigator from the medical examiner's office told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard released a statement about it Sunday.

"Today, members of my staff had the unfortunate duty of witnessing the autopsy of Mr. Brooks as part of our continued investigation. "Because this is a homicide investigation, there are several technical requirements that must be met before we are able to reach a decision. That includes the confirmation of the ballistics involved and obtaining a preliminary report from the Medical Examiner," according to the DA's statement.

