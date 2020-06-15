U.S. regulators revoked emergency-use authorization for two malaria drugs touted by President Donald Trump as a COVID-19 treatment after determining they were unlikely to work against the virus and could have dangerous side effects.

In this May 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump tells reporters that he is taking zinc and hydroxychloroquine during a meeting with restaurant industry executives about the coronavirus response, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. (Photo: Evan Vucci, AP)

The Food and Drug Administration said Monday that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine “are unlikely to be effective in treating COVID-19.

“Additionally, in light of ongoing serious cardiac adverse events and other serious side effects, the known and potential benefits of CQ and HCQ no longer outweigh the known and potential risks for the authorized use,” the agency said.

The FDA had authorized the drugs for use in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in March after Trump said they could be effective against the virus despite a lack of clinical evidence.

