Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
FDA pulls authorization for ineffective Trump-touted virus drug
Anna Edney, Bloomberg
Published 12:14 p.m. ET June 15, 2020
U.S. regulators revoked emergency-use authorization for two malaria drugs touted by President Donald Trump as a COVID-19 treatment after determining they were unlikely to work against the virus and could have dangerous side effects.
The Food and Drug Administration said Monday that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine “are unlikely to be effective in treating COVID-19.
“Additionally, in light of ongoing serious cardiac adverse events and other serious side effects, the known and potential benefits of CQ and HCQ no longer outweigh the known and potential risks for the authorized use,” the agency said.
The FDA had authorized the drugs for use in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in March after Trump said they could be effective against the virus despite a lack of clinical evidence.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2020/06/15/fda-pulls-authorization-hydroxychloroquine-covid-treatment/111966136/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments