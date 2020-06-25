Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Texas governor suspends elective surgeries in biggest cities
Joe Carroll, Bloomberg
Published 10:44 a.m. ET June 25, 2020 | Updated 10:47 a.m. ET June 25, 2020
Texas Governor Greg Abbott is suspending elective surgeries in the state’s biggest cities to open more hospital capacity for Covid-19 cases.
The suspensions affect Harris, Dallas, Bexar and Travis counties, according to a statement from the governor’s office released on Thursday.
“These four counties have experienced significant increases in people being hospitalized due to Covid-19 and today’s action is a precautionary step to help ensure that the hospitals in these counties continue to have ample supply of available beds to treat Covid-19 patients,” Abbott said in the statement.
