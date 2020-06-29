Tulsa, Okla. – Two police officers in Tulsa, Oklahoma, were shot and wounded on the city’s east side Monday morning, authorities said.

“I can confirm that we have two officers shot and are in critical condition,” Officer Jeanne Pierce said in an email to The Associated Press.

No arrests have been announced and no additional information about the shooting was provided, including what led to the shooting or the names of the officers.

Pierce said details would be released later.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2020/06/29/two-oklahoma-police-officers-shot/112040944/