New York – A vigorous Belgian livestock-guarding breed is gaining entree to the American Kennel Club. But Americans eager to see a Belgian Laekenois in person may have to be patient, since the coronavirus pandemic has taken a bite out of dog shows.

The AKC is announcing Wednesday that the Laekenois (pronounced LAK’-in-wah) is now the its 196th recognized breed. That means the shaggy, athletic, shepherd-style dog is eligible to start competing in many dog shows now and to debut at the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club show next year.

This undated photo provided by the American Kennel Club shows a Belgian Laekenois. The American Kennel Club is announcing Wednesday, July 1, 2020, that the Laekenois, a vigorous Belgian livestock-guarding breed, is now the club's 196th recognized breed. (Photo: Angie Kerins, AP)

However, over 11,000 U.S. dog shows, agility trials and other canine competitions have been canceled so far this year because of the pandemic, said Doug Ljungren, an executive vice president of the AKC, the oldest U.S. purebred dog registry and a dog-sports governing body.

But dog aficionados are so eager to return to the ring, Ljungren said, that they took only five hours to snap up thousands of entry slots for the first AKC-sanctioned all-breeds dog show in over three months. It was held Saturday through Tuesday near Oklahoma City.

All the humans were required to wear masks, rings were marked with spots for dogs to stand so their handlers would be at least 6 feet apart, spectators were spread out in bleachers and judges were asked to sanitize their hands between dogs, among other precautions.

“It’s just been a huge change for our sport,” Ljungren said, “but there certainly is the desire to come back.”

Meanwhile, the AKC held its first virtual dog show earlier in June. Though the contest was just for fun, not championship points, some 700 participants submitted videos of dogs standing and striding, plus closeups of their teeth. (A miniature schnauzer named Twink won best in show as the event raised $7,000 to help dog folk contending with disasters or illness). Regardless , recognition is a sought-after step for breed fanciers.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2020/07/01/american-kennel-club-adds-new-breed/112052654/