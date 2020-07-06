The U.S. Supreme Court said states can ensure that their members of the Electoral College vote for the presidential candidate who won the statewide balloting in a decision that adds a dose of predictability to the country’s complex election system.

The two unanimous decisions Monday alleviate a potential source of controversy heading into what could be a tumultuous November vote on President Donald Trump’s re-election bid. The court rejected contentions that the Constitution gives presidential electors the right to vote as they please no matter who won the state’s popular vote.

The Constitution and its 12th Amendment “give states broad power over electors, and give electors themselves no rights,” Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the court in a case from Washington state.

Electors are party members who are appointed to the Electoral College if their side’s candidate wins, and the broad expectation has long been that they will support that candidate. But in 2016, 10 “faithless electors” voted, or tried to vote, for someone other than Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton. Only nine electors had voted for someone other than their party’s candidate from 1900 to 2012.

About 30 states attempt to bind electors to the winning candidate, though some of those states don’t penalize people who cast deviant votes.

