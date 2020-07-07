Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Marine Corps says shooting reported at California base
The Associated Press
Published 11:56 a.m. ET July 7, 2020 | Updated 12:18 p.m. ET July 7, 2020
Twentynine Palms, Calif. – The U.S. Marine Corps said Tuesday it was investigating reports of an active shooter at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California.
Shots were reported to have been fired on base around 6:30 a.m. and military police cordoned off the area area but it was unclear if the suspect was taken into custody, said Capt. Nicole Plymale, a base spokeswoman.
No injuries were reported, she said.
A shelter-in-place order remained in effect but the gates to the base reopened.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was not requested to assist with the incident, said spokeswoman Jodi Miller. She said information would come from the military.
The vast Twentynine Palms base is located in the desert 125 miles (201 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.
