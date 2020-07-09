Providence, R.I. — President Donald Trump insists that schools reopen this fall. Many parents, educators, doctors and economists want the same thing.

But getting children back to school safely could mean keeping high-risk spots like bars and gyms closed.

A growing chorus of public health experts is urging federal, state and local officials to reconsider how they are reopening the broader economy, and to prioritize K-12 schools — an effort that will likely require closing some other establishments to help curb the virus spread and give children the best shot at returning to classrooms.

President Donald Trump listens during a "National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America's Schools," event in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Washington. (Photo: Alex Brandon, AP)

“We need to think about what our priorities are as a society, and some other things may just have to wait,” said Helen Jenkins, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Boston University.

“I think there are hard choices having to be made by decision makers.”

Schools are crucial to communities in ways that go beyond basic learning.

They also provide children with friends, food and other support systems. The American Academy of Pediatrics strongly supports children physically returning to classrooms.

Schools are also a key part of getting the economy going, said David Rothschild, an economist at Microsoft Research.

“It’s what allows so many adults, especially people without much means, to get back to work,” Rothschild said. “There’s this huge downstream effect in the short run of getting people back into school, which you may not be able to say in the same sort of way for bars and restaurants.”

In other virus-related developments Thursday:

■Asian and European officials pleaded with their citizens to respect modest precautions as several countries saw coronavirus outbreaks accelerate or sought to prevent new infections Following two nights of anti-lockdown protests in Serbia, authorities banned mass gatherings in the capital of Belgrade amid an uptick in confirmed COVID-19 cases.

■Elsewhere in Europe, officials warned of the risk of flareups due to lax social distancing. In Tokyo and Hong Kong, authorities reviewed nightclubs, restaurants and other public gathering spots as a source of their latest cases.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2020/07/09/opening-schools-spur-hard-choices/112120600/