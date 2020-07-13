Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
California shuts bars, indoor dining and most gyms, churches
Adam Beam and Kathleen Ronayne, Associated Press
Published 3:44 p.m. ET July 13, 2020
Sacramento, Calif. – California Gov. Gavin Newsom has extended the closure of bars and indoor dining statewide and has ordered gyms, churches and hair salons closed in most places as coronavirus cases keep rising in the nation’s most populated state.
On July 1, Newsom ordered many counties to close bars and indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, zoos and family entertainment centers like bowling alleys and miniature golf.
On Monday, Newsom extended that order statewide and closed additional parts of the world’s fifth-largest economy, including indoor malls and offices for noncritical industries.
California confirmed 8,358 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. Hospitalizations have increased 28% over the past two weeks. Newsom said the data suggest not everyone is using common sense.
