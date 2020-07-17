New York – President Donald Trump’s niece says she has “of course” heard her famous uncle use the N-word and other racist slurs in conversation.

Mary Trump, who has made headlines for her newly-released tell-all book about the president and his family, made the explosive allegations in an interview with MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow that aired Thursday night.

“Oh yeah, of course I did, and I don’t think that should surprise anybody given how virulently racist he is today,” Mary Trump said after Maddow asked if she’d ever heard the president use “anti-Semitic slurs, or the N-word, or other racist slurs.”

To make sure Mary Trump understood the question, Maddow asked again, according to the transcript: “Have you heard the president use the N-word?”

“Yeah,” she replied.

“And anti-Semitic slurs specifically?”

“Yes,” Mary Trump said.

Sarah Matthews, a White House spokeswoman, offered a blanket denial in response to Mary Trump’s accusations.

“This is a book of falsehoods, plain and simple. The president doesn’t use those words,” Matthews said in an email.

Despite Matthews’ statement, Mary Trump did not include the N-world allegation in her book.

Mary Trump, who’s the daughter of the president’s late older brother, isn’t the first person to accuse her uncle of using racist slurs.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former White House aide who first met Trump in the early 2000s, alleged in her 2018 book that there’s even a tape of the president using the N-word.

“There is definitely an audio track,” she wrote.

No such audio has ever emerged.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2020/07/17/mary-trump-donald-trump-niece-slurs/112288578/