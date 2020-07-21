Enterprise, Utah – A minor earthquake struck a remote corner of Utah early Tuesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the magnitude 3.7 quake shook the desert at 3:44 a.m. local time. The epicenter was in Utah’s southwest corner, about 14 miles east of Enterprise and 28 miles north of St. George. People also reported feeling it in Hurricane.

A total of 6 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater have happened in the same area since since 1962, the largest of which was a magnitude 4.2 temblor in 1981, according to Jamie Farrell, an assistant research professor at the University of Utah Seismograph Stations.

An earthquake in southwest Utah could be felt in the cities of Enterprise, St. George and Hurricane. (Photo: Google)

