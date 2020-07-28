Logan, Ohio — The bodies of two men who went missing while swimming at a state spark in southern Ohio have been recovered, authorities said.

The two men were last seen using a rope swing at Rose Lake in Hocking Hills State Park on Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Rose Lake is shown in Hocking Hills State Park in Logan, Ohio. (Photo: Google)

One of the men swung into the water but soon began struggling, and the other jumped in to try to help him, authorities said. Both men then soon disappeared under the water.

Authorities were called to the lake around 2:45 p.m., and the bodies were recovered a short time later. The names of the two men and further details about them have not been disclosed.

