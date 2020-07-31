Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
1 Marine dead, 2 injured, 8 missing after vehicle accident
Associated Press
Published 7:33 a.m. ET July 31, 2020 | Updated 2:31 p.m. ET July 31, 2020
Camp Pendleton, Calif. – One Marine has died, two injured and eight others were missing after an amphibious assault vehicle accident off the coast of southern California, the Marines said early Friday.
The accident happened Thursday and search and rescue efforts were underway Friday morning with support from the Navy and Coast Guard, the Marines said in a tweet. All of the Marines involved were assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.
“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. I ask that you keep our Marines, Sailors, and their families in your prayers as we continue our search,” Col. Christopher Bronzi, the unit’s commanding officer, said in another tweet from the Marines.
The Marine Expeditionary Force is the Marine Corps’ main warfighting organization. There are three such groups which are made up of ground, air and logistics forces.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/nation/2020/07/31/marine-dead-injured-missing-vehicle-accident/112619692/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments